Thanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nlThanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nlThanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nl
Abandoned House [233]
Thanks for stopping by.
4 thoughts on “Abandoned House [233]”
That’s a fixer upper for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW … what an excellent find and photos! I would love to be able to explore that place … so many antiques and items left behind. Love this set!
LikeLike
Oh, wow!
LikeLike
What is holding that mirror upright over the fireplace?!
LikeLike