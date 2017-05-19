Urban Exploration Abandoned Houses

Abandoned Houses [222]

Posted on by valsdarkroom
Reading time less than 1 minute

Thanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nl

4 thoughts on “Abandoned Houses [222]

  4. Yes, the staircase is definitely very cool–seems very modern for being in a house so old. The china cabinet also looks like a grand piece. I imagine the abandonment of this home was very quick–perhaps a panicked flurry of packing, attempting to take all that they could carry only to run out of either time or capacity to carry and being forced to abandon the rest. Can you hear them? “Hurry, Momma, we’ve got to go!” the family cries out to the woman inside looking around one last time for anything else that she might be able to grab quickly. But what to choose? Unable to think clearly, she finally throws up her hands as she spins on her heels toward the door, releasing her treasures to God’s care. The only thing she brings out of the house this last time are her tears.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s