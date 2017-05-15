Thanks for stopping by.
Abandoned House [218]
4 thoughts on “Abandoned House [218]”
An abandoned house I could live in. The baby doll is a little creepy though….
Your photos have such a wonderful quality to them. Really great!
Thank you so much!
Truly fascinating! I have worked on many house clearances and once cleared the house of a, very sadly now deceased, magician/historian. The house had been in his family for 3 generations and was filled with bizarre antiques and old magic tricks…and 3 generations worth of life…. it was emotional. I regret having not taken more pictures. Keep up the good work! They are time fragments that need documenting before their souls are erased by modernisation.
Thank you! I wish I could have seen that house of the magician, I bet it was a true gem!
