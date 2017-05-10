Thanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nl
Abandoned Hospital [213]
Thanks for stopping by.
5 thoughts on “Abandoned Hospital [213]”
thank you
LikeLike
Erie & cold, even though the colors are warm. This is really something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
When people leave and paint peels. Thanks for documenting the decay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank!
LikeLike