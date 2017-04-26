Thanks for stopping by.
Abandoned House [198]
8 thoughts on “Abandoned House [198]”
These are stunning, Val. I enjoy your work immensely. How on earth do you find all of these places? Your use of light and subject is just fabulous! Best.. Rob.
Thank you so much Rob!
I love the soft saturation feel! We’re there any close up opportunities with the old piano?
More haunting that a cemetery, more alive than a living space. Beautiful pictures of abandoned places, and the pictures on the walls make the whole looks more intriguing and unique.
These pictures are so pretty and the rooms are strangely beautiful to look at. What’s the story here?
Wow these are all incredible. Check out my blog! Thanks 🙂
Such a shame when such a wonderful old house would fall to decay. I think that is the problem in our country today. We simply do not realize the good in what is right in front of us and go running after it somewhere else.
Wow, what a beautiful, and sad situation to see! It always makes me wonder the conversations and lives that lived out in those abandoned walls…
