Abandoned Houses Urban Exploration

Abandoned House [198]

Posted on by valsdarkroom
Reading time less than 1 minute

Thanks for stopping by.
You can also find me here:
valsdarkroom on instagram
valsdarkroom on flickr
valsdarkroom on twitter
valsdarkroom on facebook
valsdarkroom on 500px
valsdarkroom on viewbug
All pictures are for sale, please contact me for info: valsdarkroom@gmail.com
Or check my webshop here http://valsdarkroom.werkaandemuur.nl

8 thoughts on “Abandoned House [198]

  6. Such a shame when such a wonderful old house would fall to decay. I think that is the problem in our country today. We simply do not realize the good in what is right in front of us and go running after it somewhere else.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s